RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match takes place at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IPL 2025: Nick Knight Questions Chennai Super Kings’ Tactical Shake-Up, Calls for Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway Reunion.

In search of a win after two back to back defeats Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings now. Royals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game and then were outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders as well. CSK, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Indians in their first match but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. Meanwhile, we have drafted the RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson (RR) and Dhruv Jurel (RR).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Shimron Hetmyer (RR).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Riyan Parag (RR).

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Noor Ahmad (c), Rachin Ravindra (vc). IPL 2025: Shane Watson Feels MS Dhoni Should Have Batted Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai Super Kings’ 50-Run Loss Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sanju Samson (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Riyan Parag (RR), Noor Ahmad (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) and Tushar Deshpande (RR).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).