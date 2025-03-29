Mumbai, March 29: Former England opener Nick Knight has criticized Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) decision to break up their successful opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in IPL 2025. Gaikwad, who opened alongside Conway during CSK’s title-winning campaign in 2023, has been pushed down to No. 3 in the first two games, with Rahul Tripathi partnering Rachin Ravindra at the top. However, Gaikwad has been coming in early, often within the second over, leading Knight to believe CSK have "tried to fix something that wasn't broken." IPL 2025: Cheteshwar Pujara Questions Chennai Super Kings’ Home Advantage Concerns After 50-Run Loss Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘Surprised by Stephen Fleming’s Claim’.

"In my top order, I'd have Devon Conway. I'm surprised he's not playing," Knight told ESPNCricinfo . "I'd play both of them [Conway and Rachin]. I just feel that Gaikwad and Conway at the top is tried and tested. Conway has a terrific record."

Knight suggested that Ravindra could bat at No. 3, with the middle order adjusted accordingly. However, he acknowledged that such a move might require MS Dhoni to bat at No. 7—something the CSK icon has occasionally been reluctant to do.

Another aspect of CSK’s batting that baffled Knight was their handling of Shivam Dube, one of the best spin-hitters in the tournament. Dube, who has a strike rate of 169.71 against spin since IPL 2023, was held back until No. 6, coming in after Sam Curran and making 19 off 15 balls. Rajat Patidar Removes Cap Before Shaking Hands With MS Dhoni Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Thumping Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, Video Goes Viral.

"Why was Dube not batting higher? I was stunned when he came out after Curran," Knight said. "They were so far behind the game at that point, they needed something to get them impetus, energy in their run chase and Dube was just held back."

Knight referenced Dube’s recent performances for India, including a dominant showing against England in a T20I series, and argued that CSK should allow him to "boss the middle overs" instead of waiting until the game is slipping away.

"If that guy can't do that in this tournament, I must be seeing things slightly different," he said. "For me, Dube could be the man to take this opportunity and boss the middle section of that innings and take his game forward and take the team forward."

CSK’s batting order came under further scrutiny when Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in ahead of Dhoni, who eventually walked out at No. 9 with CSK needing 98 off 28 balls. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter still managed to provide fireworks, smashing 30 off 16 balls, including two sixes and a four in the final over off Krunal Pandya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).