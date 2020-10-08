Rajasthan Royals will meet Delhi Capitals in the Match 23 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9 (Friday). Both sides have made a different start to their campaign and it will be interesting to see what their battle will result. With four wins from five matches, Shreyas Iyer’s DC are comfortably placed at the second position and only a miracle can deny their playoff berth. On the other hand, Royals have entirely lost the plot after winning their first two games and are sitting at the seventh position in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for RR vs DC match. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Delhi have ticked all their boxes so far and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have scored runs consistently in the top order while Marcus Stoinis has done the finishing job very well. Kagiso Rabada, who is the leading wicket-keeper of the tournament so far, has breathed fire with the ball while Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel and R Ashwin have complimented him well. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the return of Ben Stokes will be a big boost for them. Although, his participation in the clash isn’t clear yet. Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith need to get their form back while Jos Buttler must be happy with his recent knock. In the bowling department, Tom Curran and Jofra Archer have done a commendable job with the former is most likely to warm benches if Stokes play the game. Now, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team of the game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for your RR vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Jos Buttler (RR) and Rishabh Pant (DC).

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Steve Smith (RR) must be the three batsmen in your fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to select three all-rounders for your Dream11 team, and they should be Rahul Tewatia (RR), Marcus Stoinis (DC) and Axar Patel (DC).

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Jofra Archer (RR), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC).

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (RR), Rishabh Pant (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Steve Smith (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Jofra Archer (RR), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC).

Kagiso Rabada (DC) should definitely be selected as the captain of your Dream11 team while Jos Buttler (RR) will be a good pick for the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).