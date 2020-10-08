Rajasthan Royals is all set to take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals enters the game with a loss against the Mumbai Indians. Steve Smith's men lost to MI by 57 runs. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and men enter this fixture by registering a 59-run win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is said to quite an exciting one. In this article, we shall bring to you the rain forecast and the pitch report for the game. So we start off with the weather first. So the weather at Sharjah would be more or less the same as the previous matches. The weather would be around 33 degree Celsius at the start of the match. With each passing hour, the temperature will reduce by a degree. IPL 2020: Amit Mishra Bids Farewell to Delhi Capitals Teammates With Emotional Speech (Watch Video).

Then by 9.00 PM local time, the temperature would be around 31 degree Celsius. By the end of the match, the temperatures would be ranging at around 30 degree Celsius. Now, humidity is something that could bother the players. The humidity percentage during the entire day would be around 36. Dew is yet another factor which could play a vital role in the game. The dew point will be 18 degrees Celcius. Let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch is said to be a high-scoring one and is expected to live up to its expectations. It would be interesting to see how dew affects the game. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

