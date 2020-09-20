Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets to start their Indian Premier League 13 campaign win a win. The MI vs CSK clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi kick-started IPL 2020 and MS Dhoni’s side ensured they were on the right side this time after a final heartbreak to the same opposition last season. Dhoni won the toss and put Mumbai to bat first and although the champions were off to a fiery start, CSK bowlers put brakes on quick scoring through tight bowling in the middle period and a flurry of wickets towards the end. CSK were set a 163-run target and they started by losing both of their opening batsmen but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis struck a 115-run partnership and guided the three-time winners home. MI vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Registers 100th Win As Chennai Super Kings Captain.

Indian Premier League 13 began with the blockbuster opening clash between titans Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions on IPL. They beat CSK by 1 run in last year’s final and will hope to defend their crown. Should MI retain the IPL trophy, they can become the second team in IPL history after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the IPL title. IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder Bowler With Most Wickets: Winners’ Table and Updated List of Leading Wicket-Takers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

Mumbai Indians are also the most successful team in Indian Premier League history with four titles to their name while Chennai Super Kings have won three titles. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (2012 & 2014), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Rajasthan Royals (2008) are the other teams to have won the title. Deccan Chargers, now defunct, won the title in 2009. IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder Batsman With Most Runs: Winners’ Table and Updated List of Leading Run-Scorers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

Updated IPL 2020 Points Table With Net Run Rate

Rank Team P W L D NRR Pts 1 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0.486 2 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Kings XI Punjab 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.486 0

IPL 2020 began on September 19 and will be played till November 10 when the final is to be held. The group stage of IPL 2020 will run until November 3 with Mumbai Indians playing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final group stage game of IPL 2020. Each team will play 14 games each in the group stage of the tournament with top four ranked teams at the end of the league stage qualifying for the knockout or playoff stage. Matches in the entire tournament will be played at three stadiums with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah the three venues which will host the matches. Each team will play at least two games in each of the venues.

Like the previous editions, each team will be awarded two points for a win and a tie will be eventually decided by super overs. In case of a no result, both teams will share a point each. While the top four ranked teams progress to the playoffs at the end of the group stage, positions and ranks will be decided by run-rates if teams are tied on points. The team with a better run-rate will qualify for the playoffs in case teams are tied on points.

