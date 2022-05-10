Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) as both the teams aim to reach the playoff. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you RR vs DC head to head record, likely playing XIs and other things to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant this season and could move a step closer to securing their spot in the playoffs. The Sanju Samson led side could strengthen their sport in the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals after their defeat to CSH need to be perfect from here on to keep the playoff hopes alive.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 25 times in the IPL. RR have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, winning 13 games compared to DC's 12.

RR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 58 Key Players

David Warner has been sensational for DC and will be a key player for them alongside Khaleel Ahmed. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal will play an important role for RR

RR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 58 Mini Battles

David Warner vs Trent Boult will be one of the key battles to look forward to in the game. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje can also decide the outcome of the match.

RR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 58 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 11, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 58 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 58 Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR Predicted Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

