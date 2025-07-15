South Africa national cricket team earned a convincing victory over the hosts Zimbabwe national cricket team in the first match of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025. now, the Proteas will face the Black Caps New Zealand national cricket team in the second match of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025. The South Africa vs New Zealand T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. On Which Channel Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ZIM vs SA vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

It was a comforting five-wicket win over Zimbabwe by South Africa, with 25 balls to spare. They had absolutely minimal trouble while chasing the 141/6 total by Zimbabwe. The side will however need to be more careful about managing their wickets while batting because New Zealand will be playing the SA vs NZ T20I with ace bowlers like Will O'Rourke and Matt Henry. The SA vs NZ T20I, match 2 of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 is organized to begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 16. The Kiwis have last played a T20I in March, against Pakistan. Mitchell Starc Joins Elite List With Shane Warne, Anil Kumble Following Five-Wicket Haul In His 100th Red-Ball International Match, Achieves Unique Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

SA vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 2 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA), Tim Seifert (NZ)

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

All-Rounders: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), George Linde (SA)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (SA), Matt Henry (NZ)

SA vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 2 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim Seifert (c), Dewald Brevis (vc)

SA vs NZ T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 2 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA), Tim Seifert (NZ), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), George Linde (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Matt Henry (NZ)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).