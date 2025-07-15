Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, made it a memorable occasion, becoming the fifth-ever and first pacer to clinch a five-wicket haul in his hundredth red-ball international match, which came during the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025. Starc joined an elite list, which consists of Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Muttiah Muralidharan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, to have earned the distinction of claiming a fifer in his 100th Test. Mitchell Starc Becomes Second-Fastest Bowler To Reach 400 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mitchell Starc Joins Elite List

5fer Wickets in 100th Test Match Shane Warne v 🇿🇦,2002 Anil Kumble v 🇱🇰,2005 Muththaih Muralidaran v 🇧🇩,2006 Ravichandran Ashwin v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,2024 Mitchell Starc v 🏝️,2025*#WIvAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 14, 2025

