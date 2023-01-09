SA20 is the premier Twenty20 cricket league of South Africa (SA), established by CSA (Cricket South Africa) in 2022. The South Africa T20 2023, also known as SA20 2023, will be the inaugural edition of the lucrative T20 league, which will kick off from January 10 to February 11. The addition of another exciting T20 franchise league in the cricket world will bring close many big names globally like Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis, and many more. Meanwhile, you can download the full tournament schedule in PDF format for free here. SA20 2023 To Have Rs 33.5 Crore As Prize Money for Inaugural Season.

The first-ever edition of the SA20 league will comprise six teams; MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which will contest for the coveted title. SA20 2023 will comprise 33 matches, with two Semi-finals and a Final to be played in the end. The opening match of the first-ever season of SA20 is scheduled on January 10, 2023, between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The tournament will be played in a formal double round-robin format before heading to Play-offs. The first Semi-final is slated on February 08 at Wanderers, followed by the second knockout game on February 09 at Centurion. SA20 2023: Have Seen the Amazing Things That These Leagues Have Done to Cricket in Particular Nations, Says AB de Villiers.

SA 20 2023 Full Schedule With Venue and Timings in IST

Date Match Time Venue January 10 MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Cape Town January 11 Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Durban January 12 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Gqerberha January 13 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings 5:00 PM Paarl January 13 MI Cape Town vs Durban Super Giants 9:00 PM Cape Town January 14 Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5:00 PM Centurion January 14 MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Cape Town January 15 Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals 5:00 PM Durban January 16 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Gqerberha January 17 Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants 5:00 PM Paarl January 17 Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Johannesburg January 18 MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5:00 PM Cape Town January 18 Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Centurion January 19 Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 9:00 PM Paarl January 20 Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Durban January 21 Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town 5:00 PM Paarl January 21 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings 9:00 PM Gqerberha January 22 Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals 5:00 PM Paarl January 22 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants 9:00 PM Gqerberha January 23 MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals 9:00 PM Cape Town January 24 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals 5:00 PM Gqerberha January 24 Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants 9:00 PM Johannesburg February 2 Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Durban February 3 Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals 5:00 PM Johannesburg February 3 Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 9:00 PM Durban February 4 Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Centurion February 5 Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5:00 PM Johannesburg February 5 Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants 9:00 PM Centurion February 6 Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town 9:00 PM Johannesburg February 7 Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals 9:00 PM Centurion February 8 Semifinal 1 9:00 PM Johannesburg February 9 Semifinal 2 9:00 PM Centurion February 11 Final 9:00 PM Johannesburg

Due to South Africa's international commitment, the highly anticipated T20 league will be suspended from January 25 to February 01 to make room for a three-match ODI series against England (ENG). The bilateral limited-overs series between SA and ENG was abandoned in 2020 due to the COVID outbreak and has now been rescheduled for 2023. Once the England tour of South Africa concludes on February 01, the SA20 2023 league will resume again. The final of the top-tier league will be played on February 11 at Wanderers to ultimately fetch the winner of the first season of SA20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).