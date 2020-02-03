Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video From Visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Says 'It Was a Majestic Sight'

Sachin Tendulkar at Tadoba (Photo Credits: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar along with his family visited the Tadoba Andhari National Park in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday (January 25, 2020) for a tiger safari. Tadoba is one of the oldest sanctuaries in Maharashtra and being close to the Nagpur airport it attracts many celebrities to the city. The Indian legend takes a lot of interest in the wildlife as earlier in 2016, the batting stalwart visited the Umred-Karhandla wildlife sanctuary in Khaksi, Maharashtra for a tiger safari as well. Sachin Tendulkar Flags Off Kolkata Full Marathon 2020 at Iconic Rangers Ground.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him during his visit to the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. ‘It was a majestic sight to see a tigress and her 4 cubs playing in the wild.’ The 46-year-old captioned his post. The batting great also thanked the entire staff at the wildlife sanctuary for making the trip a memorable one. ‘'My visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was an incredible experience. I would like to thank the entire staff at Tadoba for making my trip a memorable one.' Tendulkar added. The Indian legend was surely awestruck by the beauty of the wildlife at Tadoba as he said that he ‘would want to come back for sure’. Sachin Tendulkar Demonstrate Driverless Car Parking With ‘Mr India’; Fans Come Up With Funny Memes and Jokes on the Cricket God.

Watch Video

It was a majestic sight to see a tigress 🐅 and her 4 cubs playing in the wild. My visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was an incredible experience. I would like to thank the entire staff at #Tadoba for making my trip a memorable one. pic.twitter.com/0kErB9uQHp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2020

The Indian batting stalwart was seen on Sunday (February 2, 2020) in Kolkata where he flagged off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Full Marathon at the Iconic Rangers Ground. Runners from around the country registered for this marathon organised by NEB Sports. The retired cricketer has been active on various fronts on social media and has been enjoying his time away from the beautiful game.