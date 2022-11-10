The marital relationship between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik seems to have ended with the couple reportedly going to be officially divorced. There have been several rumours about the couple's relationship being in turmoil and according to a report in Zee News, a friend close to the two has revealed that both the sports stars are set to part ways and bring their marriage to an end. Sania Mirza is reportedly in Dubai at the moment while Malik is in Pakistan, where is working as a TV expert during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumours Run Rife Following Indian Tennis Star's Cryptic 'Broken Hearts' Message on Instagram!

Reports of the two splitting up have also been confirmed reportedly by a member of Malik's management team. "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated," the source revealed, as was quoted by InsideSport. Some reports at this time have also stated that the couple have been living separately for a while now. Shoaib Malik reportedly cheated on Sania Mirza which caused their relationship to be in turmoil, according to a report, although the actual reason remains unknown.

The couple had tied the knot in 2010 in a famous India-Pakistan marriage, that garnered a lot of attention. The famous sports stars are parents to son Izhaan. The Indian tennis ace has posted some cryptic posts on Instagram, which have suggested that things are not well between her and husband Shoaib Malik.

