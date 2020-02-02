Sanju Samson Akin to Rishabh Pant: Fans Compare the Two After Samson Perishes Cheaply Once Again During India vs New Zealand 5th T20I

Sanju Samson. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sanju Samson found his way into the team in the fifth match between India and New Zealand which is currently underway at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Sanju Samson walked out to open alongside KL Rahul. The wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed on the score of two and failed for the second time in the series. In the last match, the wicket-keeper batsman got out on eight runs. Samson’s failure in the second consecutive game drew him flak from the netizens. The fans on social media compared him to Rishabh Pant. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Sanju lost his wickets when Scott Kuggeleijn was handling the bowling duties for India. The Kiwi bowler bowled a half-volley and Mitchell Santner was inside the circle waiting for the ball to come to him. Sanju Samson handed it straight to the man at the covers. There was hardly any time to react for the fielder. Samson’s wicket bagged him backlash from the netizens. Check out a few tweets below:

I think we have seen last of #Sanju #Samson. — Nishant (@TheDudeHuge) February 2, 2020

Unlucky

Ughhhh. Unlucky. Very unlucky for Sanju. — Hrithik (@hrithik_says) February 2, 2020

Rishabh Pant

Sanju Sanson is just a right handed Rishab Pant. 🙄 #NZvIND — Sumit (@_RKSumit) February 2, 2020

Should play both

India should play Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant both.#NZvIND — Kunaal Kaamraa (@NutKhut_Balak) February 2, 2020

Last one

Seems Sanju Samson is following Rishab pant... He needs to follow KL Rahul who has lifted up his game...#cricketlive #AskStar #INDvsNZt20 — K1... (@Kaivan13) February 2, 2020

Sanju Samson returned to international cricket after a gap of five years. He made his comeback against Sri Lanka where he scored six runs. He was dropped for the series against Australia. Now when he finally got a chance in the last match against New Zealand in Wellington, he was dismissed on the score of six runs. Talking about the match today, Virat Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma is handling the reins of the team.