Having recently scored 4,000 runs for Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson reached another personal milestone, notching up 4,500 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs during the ongoing RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Before the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match, Samson needed two runs for 4,500 Indian Premier League runs, having amassed 4,498 from 170 matches, which include three hundred and 26 half-centuries. IPL 2025: Riyan Parag Admits His Poor Shot Selection After Rajasthan Royals' Defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘I Personally Rushed a Little Bit’.

Samson reached his 4,500th IPL run in the third over of the RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, taking a single off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. So far, in IPL 2025, 79 runs in two matches, with a top score of 66, and is the only top-order batter with a half-century this season for Rajasthan Royals. Robin Uthappa Urges Rajasthan Royals To Reassess Their Auction Strategy Following Two Defeats in IPL 2025.

The 30-year-old first played in IPL 2013, representing Rajasthan Royals, and featured for the franchise till 2015, moving to Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2016 and 2017 due to RR getting a two-year ban. Rajasthan picked Samson back in the IPL 2018 Auction and has been a crucial member of the think-tank, including leading the franchise since 2021. Out of 4,498 IPL runs, Samson has scored 3,821 playing for RR, which includes two hundred and 23 fifties, while for Delhi Daredevils, the wicket-keeper batter amassed 677 runs, with a solitary ton and three half-centuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).