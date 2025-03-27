Mumbai, March 27: After Rajasthan Royals fell to their second successive defeat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, skipper Riyan Parag admitted that he was personally rushed into his shot a little bit while being dismissed for 25 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. Quinton de Kock Removes Helmet, Takes Well-Judged Catch To Dismiss Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Parag, the local lad, miscued a loft and was caught by Quinton de Kock for 25 off Varun Chakaravarthy. His dismissal triggered a slide for RR, and they could make 151/9, the lowest total in IPL 2025 so far. In reply, Quinton de Kock made 97 not out as KKR completed the chase with 15 balls to spare.

“170 was going to be a really good score, that's what we were aiming for. I personally rushed a little bit, knowing the wicket here. Fell short by 20 runs. That was the plan, to get Quinny out early, but that didn't happen. So, we shifted to containing in the middle overs. He played really well, so kudos to him,” said Parag after the match ended.

Asked why he was batting at No.3, Parag stated, “Last year, the team wanted me to bat No. 4, I was happy to do that. This year, they want me to bat No. 3, so I need to be professional to bat wherever the team wants me to, so I am okay with that. We have a younger team this year compared to last year.” Sanju Samson Wicket Video: Watch Vaibhav Arora Dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Star Batter With Pacy Delivery During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

With RR yet to get off the mark on the points table, Parag felt they would click as a unit soon. “It's just about coming together for a whole match. We are doing very well in small phases. It's time that we put together a good match, and then the results are going to be in our favour. We take the learnings, we take our mistakes, we make sure we don't repeat them again and come back for Chennai with a fresher mindset.”

For KKR, Moeen Ali, coming in place of an unwell Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy combined to pick four wickets to set the base for the defending champions to win their first game of the ongoing competition.

“Firstly, we bowled really well in the first six overs. The middle overs were crucial too - the way the spinners controlled things. Moeen got his opportunity, and he bowled really well. This is a format where we want players to play fearlessly, we want to give them freedom,” added captain Ajinkya Rahane. Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 200 Fours in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

“Credit goes to our bowling unit too, who were always looking to pick wickets, especially Moeen. Not much, complete freedom from our side. Moeen is a quality player who has opened in the past. He couldn't get going with the bat, but was very happy with what he did with the ball. The challenge is to stay in the moment, and every game is an opportunity to learn," he added.

