New Delhi, November 9: Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals are reportedly in advanced stages of negotiations ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League, with CSK trading Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson. Both Jadeja and Samson are valued at Rs 18 crore each, and the deal may already be nearing completion. However, the Rajasthan Royals are reportedly not in favour of a direct player swap. They are said to be demanding the inclusion of an additional player, which could ultimately become a major obstacle in finalising the agreement, as per a Cricbuzz report. Sanju Samson to CSK! Talks Of Rajasthan Royals Star's Trade Move Ahead of IPL 2026 Reportedly Reignited As Chennai Super Kings Offer Key Cricketer in Exchange.

The report stated that the Rajasthan Royals are reportedly demanding South African youngster Dewald Brevis, along with Jadeja, as part of the deal. Brevis joined the Chennai Super Kings midway through last season as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. The young South African batting prodigy quickly established himself as one of the top performers in the global franchise circuit. He also attracted a record bid from the Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction in September, with Jo’burg Super Kings, a CSK subsidiary, withdrawing just before the final winning bid.

CSK, however, are reportedly steadfast in their position, insisting they have no plans to include any additional player in the deal, particularly not Brevis. The franchise believes that Jadeja, arguably one of the best cricketers worldwide at present, is already a significant asset. The franchise have consulted the 36-year-old veteran all-rounder before starting the trade talks. Sanju Samson to CSK Confirmed? Fans Speculate As Chennai Super Kings' Post Featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad With Kerala Wicketkeeper-Batter Goes Viral.

Jadeja has been a cornerstone of CSK’s success in the IPL over the years. The star all-rounder is known for his economical left-arm orthodox bowling in the middle overs and his exploits with the bat in the slog overs. His heroics in the IPL 2023 final, where he clinched victory with 10 runs off the last two balls, remain one of the most iconic moments in CSK history.

