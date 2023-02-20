Both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja played a big role in India's victory over Australia in the second Test. At a time when India looked behind in the game, Axar Patel's knock changed the momentum and Ravindra Jadeja later built on it by chipping in regular wickets and bundle up the Australian innings. After the match ended, both the players got engaged in a post-match talk where they shared insights from the game. Axar admitted that he didn't think he will get to bowl with the kind of pace Jadeja was picking wickets. Both cricketers had a good laugh as they dissected their performance on field during the Test match. India WTC Final Qualification Scenario: How Can Indian Cricket Team Qualify for World Test Championship Final 2021-23.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel Have A Post-match Discussion

From setting the stage on fire & discussing tactics to sharing moments of laughter 🔥😎 The all-round duo of @imjadeja & @akshar2026 chats after #TeamIndia win the 2️⃣nd #INDvAUS Test 👍 👍 - By @RajalArora FULL INTERVIEW 🎥 ⬇️https://t.co/YW7ZMWSBwX pic.twitter.com/gAqNvrvRHO — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2023

