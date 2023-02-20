Indian cricket fan's passion for cricket is well known around the world. They are always turning up for their team at stadium in masses, even in a working day of the and constantly turning up the energy by cheering for their team. But when it comes for their care, the organizers doesn't seem like much bothered. This time the complain comes from a female fan who faced 'unsafe and unhygienic' toilets in two of India's well-reputed stadiums, Wankhede in Mumbai and Firoz Shah Kotla in Delhi. With the Women's Premier League coming up and both these stadiums having home teams in the league, questions are getting raised on the level of security they can provide to the larger number of female fans visiting the stadium. 'Axar Ko Bowling Nahi Dena', Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel Engage in Cheerful Conversation As They Dissect Their Performances After India's Second Test Win Over Australia.

Female Fan Complains About Toilets in Indian Cricket Stadiums

In Mumbai, women's toilets were mostly all locked. When we finally found one open, there were no lights, no water, no trash bin, no toilet paper. Unclean WCs, unimaginable filth. I had to explain to my then 8 year old to not drink any more water until we exited the stadium. 2/n — Shilpa Phadké 🇮🇳 (@phadke_shilpa) February 19, 2023

Thread Continues

It is our right to have access to clean, hygienic, safe washrooms everywhere. Please do not tell us to stay home, watch the game on TV, be thankful for what we have, "man up"/ hold it in. It is nothing short of shameful that women spectators are subjected to these conditions. 4/n — Shilpa Phadké 🇮🇳 (@phadke_shilpa) February 19, 2023

Thread Continues

With India set to co-host the men's world cup later in 2023 will @BCCI take up the challenge of changing your mindset before then? Construct functional toilets and hire agencies to manage them. It can be done right. I hope you will take this suggestion seriously. Thank you. 6/6 — Shilpa Phadké 🇮🇳 (@phadke_shilpa) February 19, 2023

