Indian cricket fan's passion for cricket is well known around the world. They are always turning up for their team at stadium in masses, even in a working day of the and constantly turning up the energy by cheering for their team. But when it comes for their care, the organizers doesn't seem like much bothered. This time the complain comes from a female fan who faced 'unsafe and unhygienic' toilets in two of India's well-reputed stadiums, Wankhede in Mumbai and Firoz Shah Kotla in Delhi. With the Women's Premier League coming up and both these stadiums having home teams in the league, questions are getting raised on the level of security they can provide to the larger number of female fans visiting the stadium.

Female Fan Complains About Toilets in Indian Cricket Stadiums

