New Delhi, July 2: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday revealed that his wife and two daughters have tested negative for COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the deadly virus.

Afridi took to popular social media platform Twitter to make the revelation and also thanked his followers for their wishes. Afridi also shared a picture of himself, holding his youngest daughter.

His post read: "Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one."

Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one 😊 pic.twitter.com/J5mDv7DnBD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 2, 2020

Afridi, last month, had announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had urged his followers to pray for him.

"I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi had tweeted on June 13.

Putting aside his rivalry with Afridi, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had wished him speedy recovery after the former Pakistan captain had made his coronavirus result public.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir had told Aaj Tak.

"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).