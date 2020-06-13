Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:49 PM IST
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
File image of Shahid Afridi (Photo Credit: twitter/osmanuzair_pak_crik)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus. The ex-Pak cricketer confirmed the news in a tweet where he revealed that he had been feeling unwell since the last two days and had undergone a test which confirmed the news of him being positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old asked for prayers for a speedy recovery. Afridi had been involved in distributing relief material to the underprivileged and needy throughout the pandemic situation in Pakistan. His foundation, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, had been lauded by many worldwide for its humanitarian work in the grievous circumstances. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted asking for prayers and duas for a quick recovery.

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Recover Soon!!

Get Well Soon Lala!!

Get Well Soon Shahid Afridi

Fans Pray for Afridi's Quick Recovery

Pakistan Prays for Afridi

The former Pakistan all-rounder thus becomes the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. Umar has, however, recovered from the virus after a 14-day self-isolation at home. South Africa’s Solo Nqweni and Scotland’s Majid Haq are the only other cricketers to have tested positive for the virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

