Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus. The ex-Pak cricketer confirmed the news in a tweet where he revealed that he had been feeling unwell since the last two days and had undergone a test which confirmed the news of him being positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old asked for prayers for a speedy recovery. Afridi had been involved in distributing relief material to the underprivileged and needy throughout the pandemic situation in Pakistan. His foundation, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, had been lauded by many worldwide for its humanitarian work in the grievous circumstances. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted asking for prayers and duas for a quick recovery.

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

#Shahid Afridi tested positive for covid 19 , may Allah recover you soon brother 😓 pic.twitter.com/pJF5R5njwS — prince mohi ud din (@AHMADFI87711928) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi tested positive for #Covid_19.. Wish him a speedy recovery ❤️.. Get well soon LALA@SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/sTyiEEpEzG — Gowhar Wani (گوہر وانی) (@GowharSpeaks) June 13, 2020

Get well soon lala #shahidafridi — Basit Siraj (@basit_siraj) June 13, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery. We know you're gonna beat this too. Get well soon. #lala #shahidafridi https://t.co/OBqurTfUht — Manan Mir (@MirManan7) June 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi has been tested positive for corona..Whole nation's prayers are with you Prayers for your fastest recovery and good health❤@SAfridiOfficial — MARIA 🇵🇰💫 (@Maria__Zafar) June 13, 2020

The former Pakistan all-rounder thus becomes the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. Umar has, however, recovered from the virus after a 14-day self-isolation at home. South Africa’s Solo Nqweni and Scotland’s Majid Haq are the only other cricketers to have tested positive for the virus.

