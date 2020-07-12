The news of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan shocked the fans all over the world as the duo was tested positive due to the Coronavirus. Fans from all over the world have wished for their speedy recovery. A while ago, Pakistanis cricketer Shahid Afridi took to social media and sent good wishes to the father and son duo. Only last night, the megastar took to social media and informed his fans on social media about the same and said that he had been tested positive with COVID-19 and has been hospitalised at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, Irfan Pathan and Other Cricketers Wish Big B a Speedy Recovery.

A while later even Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and informed about being effected due to coronavirus. Ever since the fans and followers have been praying for their recovery. Netizens took to social media and expressed their concern about the duo and have sent them good wishes. Now Shahid Afridi took to social media and wrote, “Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan. Hope you recover well and soon,” read the tweet. Check out the post below:

Best wishes for @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan . Hope you recover well and soon. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 12, 2020

Last night it was Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and others took to social media and prayed for their speedy recovery. The coronavirus has affected more than eight lakh people in India. Sadly more than 22,000 have succumbed to the virus.

