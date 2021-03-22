Team India would like to extend their winning run as they take on England in the three-match ODI series, starting from March 23 (Tuesday). Having already clinched the Test and T20I series, the Men in Blue would be heading high, but they can’t afford complacency as England are the top-ranked ODI team. With 18 members in the squad, selecting the best playing XI would be India’s primary challenge, and the conundrum begins begins begins right from the top order. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma impressed one and all in the Test and T20I series, and is sure to start India’s proceedings with the bat. However, the team management will have to choose between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul for the other opening slot. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Pune.

Who’s Will Partner Rohit At the Top?

As both Dhawan and Rahul are proven stars in the international arena, keeping one of them out of the line-up would be a tough call for the team management. However, the best decision needs to be taken, with England being the top-ranked team.

Shikhar Dhawan has been partnering Rohit at the top over the years, and his ODI record is also sensational. On the other hand, Rahul, in the last year, emerged as the cornerstone of India’s batting order in white-ball cricket. He played at number five in the last few series, but with Rishabh Pant likely to take over the wicket-keeping duties, Rahul is in contention for the opening slot again. India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Although Rahul’s prowess might be tempting, his recent form hasn’t been great. He scored 16 runs in four T20Is against England and even got dropped from the deciding clash. Moreover, Dhawan was impressive in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. Keeping all these factors in mind, the team management would select Dhawan ahead of Rahul in the opening game. However, the southpaw can’t afford to have too many quite outings with a batsman of Rahul’s calibre in the dug-out.

