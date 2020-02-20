Shikhar Dhawan Relives Childhood Memories With Son Zoravar, Delhi Capitals' Batsman Grooves With Characters of Chhota Bheem (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Chhota Bheem Characters (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it on the field or off the field, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan certainly lives his life to the fullest and you can see that by visiting his Instagram page. The swashbuckling opener is an active user of social media and is often sharing photos and videos of his daily-life activities. In his latest Instagram post, Dhawan can be seen enjoying a gala time with his Zoravar by dancing with people wearing costumes on famous cartoon series Chhota Bheem. The 34-year old certainly relived his childhood with his child and that’s exactly what his caption depicted. Shikhar Dhawan Posts Romantic Picture With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020.

“Never let go of the child in you. Fun times,” read the video posted by Dhawan on the picture-sharing website. Well, everyone knows about Dhawan’s ability to play elegant and flamboyant shots with the bat. However, his dancing skills can also give anyone a run for his money. Dhawan might be out of action for a while due to a shoulder injury. However, along with training hard to regain full fitness, the Delhi-born cricketer is very well fulfilling the duties of the father. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Never let go of the child in you. Fun times ✌😄 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:04am PST

Dhawan’s last international appearance came during the third and final India vs Australia ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While trying to stop the ball going him, the batsman dived full length and injured his shoulder in the process. He is expected to recover before the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will eye to put up some thumping performances for the Delhi Capitals (DC).