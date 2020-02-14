Shikhar Dhawan Posts Romantic Picture With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020

Shikhar Dhawan With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee (Photo Credits: Instagram / Shikhar Dhawan)

Indian Cricket team star opening batsman went all lovey-dovey this Valentine's Day 2020 as he posted a romantic picture on Instagram with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee. The couples look quite adorable in this picture as they both become part of this celebration of love. February 14 is annually celebrated worldwide as Valentine's Day, where couples spend quality time with each other. Shikhar Dhawan who is currently off the field due to injury seems to be spending quality time with his wife and son Zorawar. The Southpaw recently shared a video of a funny prank with his wife and son on social media which was loved by his fans. Shikhar Dhawan’s Latest Prank With Wife Ayesha and Son Zoravar Will Make You Burst Into Laughter (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend Ayesha Mukherjee in the year 2012. Ayesha is from Melbourne and she is an amateur boxer. Prior to getting married to Dhawan she already had two daughters. Shikhar and Ayesha were blessed with a baby boy in the year 2014 whom they have named Zoravar. The left-handed batsman has also adopted Ayesha's daughter Aliyah and Rhea. Now let us have a look at the Valentine's Day post of Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan Shoulder Injury Update: Indian Cricketer's First Gym Session Hints At Early Comeback to The Field (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Valentine's Day Post With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee

View this post on Instagram Valentine's Day with my one and only 🥰 @aesha.dhawan5 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:31am PST

From the professional front, Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action during India vs Australia 3rd ODI which was played on January 19, 2020. The southpaw injured his left shoulder while saving a run at the cover position in that match. Due to this, he was not part of the Indian Cricket team squad for T20Is and ODIs in New Zealand.