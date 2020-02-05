Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Hardik Pandya As They Continue to Recuperate From Injuries, Cricketers Vow to ‘Comeback Stronger’

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya, two Indian limited-overs regulars currently out with injuries, found each other’s company during their rehabilitation period as they aim to recover quickly from their injuries and return to the field with the Indian national cricket team. Both the players met each other during the course of their rehab and even shared a picture as they fight to get back into full fitness and reclaim their places back in the Indian team. Dhawan was ruled out of the India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series with a shoulder injury while Pandya has not featured for India ever since undergoing surgery for lower-back pain last August. Both players were expected to be available for the New Zealand Test series but have been since ruled out. Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Shaitaani’ With Pet Dogs Will Make You Go ROFL (Watch Video).

“Coming back stronger. Rehab partners,” Pandya captioned an image on his Instagram page in which both Dhawan and him cane be seen posing. Their appearance made it look like both players had just come indoor after a gruelling training session. Fellow teammate Wriddhiman Saha, who recently came back into the Indian team after sitting out of Australia and South Africa Test series, also reacted on the photo. Saha, currently India’s first-choice Test wicket-keeper, wished both a speedy recovery with a “get well soon” message to which Pandya even reacted with a thank you emoji. Hardik Pandya, Ruled Out of New Zealand Tests, Heads to London for Review of His Back Injury.

Shikhar Dhawan & Hardik Pandya Meet

View this post on Instagram Coming back stronger. Rehab partners 👊 @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 5, 2020 at 1:36am PST

Pandya last featured for India in the T20I series at home against South Africa while Dhawan has unfortunately suffered a series of injuries ruling him frequently out of the Indian team. He was ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup with a fractured thumb before returning against South Africa.

He then suffered a minor knee injury while playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and had to sit out of the Bangladesh series before returning for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the subsequent ODI series against Australia. But a shoulder injury while fielding in the third and final ODI match against Australia ruled him out from the New Zealand tour.