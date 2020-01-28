Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Shaitaani’ With Pet Dogs Will Make You Go ROFL (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Having Fun (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Shikhar Dhawan )

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan might be out of action due to a shoulder injury. However, the cricket field is not the only place where ‘Gabbar’ can entertain his fans. Along with his ability to make the mockery of bowling attacks, Dhawan is also known for his great sense of humour and is often sharing pictures and videos on social media which has left the fans in splits. Another display of Dhawan’s funny side can be seen in his latest Instagram post in which he is playing with his two dogs. Well, the 34-year old is known to be a dog lover. However, his recent fun activity with his pets is nothing but hilarious and the caption of the posts clearly depicts Dhawan’s swag. Shikhar Dhawan’s Latest Instagram Picture With Wife Ayesha Will Win Your Heart!

“Gabbar ke saath aisi shaitaani sirf yeh dono kar sakte hai” (Only these two can do such diabolical with Gabbar) read the caption of the video posted the Delhi-born cricketer. In the clip, Dhawan can be seen lying with a cloth on his face and his two dogs seemed like trying to uncover the cricketer’s face. Along with being funny, the clip was cute too and displays Dhawan’s fondness and affection towards his pets.

Watch Video:

As on now, the star opener is recovering from a shoulder injury which he sustained during the third India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In order to stop the ball going past him, the player dived full length and injured his shoulder. Due to the wound, he was also ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand and is expected to make a comeback in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for Delhi Capitals.