Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer will celebrate his 26th birthday today (December 6, 2020). The Mumbai-born batsman has emerged as one of the promising prospects of Indian cricket in recent years and has also been a regular feature in the national team set-up. The batsman’s consistency has seen many consider him as the ideal player for India at the number 4 spot. So as Iyer turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Shreyas Iyer made his international debut in November 2017 against New Zealand in a T20I match with his One-Day debut coming a month later on December 10 against Sri Lanka. The cricketer represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals squad since 2015, captain them since the 2018 edition.

Lesser-Known Facts About Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was born on December 6, 1994, in Mumbai to Santosh and Rohini Iyer

He was spotted at the age of 12 by accomplished coach Pravin Amre at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Shreyas Iyer made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2014-15, scoring 809 runs at an average of 50.56

In 2015-16, he became the second player to score 1300 runs in a single Ranji Trophy season

Shreyas Iyer represents Delhi Capitals (previous Delhi Daredevils) in the Indian Premier League as was bought by the franchise in 2015 for 2.6 crores

He captained Delhi Capitals to the franchise’s first-ever IPL final in IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer is one of the rising stars of Indian cricket and is considered by many as the future. The cricketer has already shown his captaincy skills while leading the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and also Mumbai in several domestic competitions.

