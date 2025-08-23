In a major development, Shubman Gill is unlikely to feature in the Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament. The Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament, which involves six zonal teams-North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North East Zone and Central Zone is set to start on August 28 in Bengaluru. And Shubman Gill earlier was named captain of the North Zone side. Shubman Gill was recently picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and the young batter was appointed vice-captain of the team with Suryakumar Yadav as skipper. Shubman Gill To Open? Here's How India’s Playing XI Will Look Like After Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill is reportedly unwell and is resting at his home in Chandigarh. The India National Cricket Team Test captain, as per the report, was examined by physios and they have submitted a health status report of the 25-year-old to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Shubman Gill not very long ago captained India to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which was his first assignment since being named the new Test captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on Shubman Gill’s Return to India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Says ‘Happy To Have Him Back’ (Watch Video).

Should Shubman Gill miss the Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament, North Zone will have a replacement in the form of Shubham Rohilla. Additionally, North Zone is also set to be without Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana for the whole of Duleep Trophy 2025, with both of whom are also in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 that starts on September 9. Arshdeep Singh will be replaced by Gurnoor Brar, while Anuj Thakral will come in place of Harshit Rana. Shubman Gill was also the standout performer with the bat in the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 where he amassed 754 runs, hitting four centuries with a highest score of 269.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).