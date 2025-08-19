India national cricket team will be back in action in International cricket in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite some uncertainties over the competition, ACC announced that Asia Cup 2025 will take place and it will be hosted in the T20 format since the Asia Cup 2025 is preceding the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be hosted at UAE across two venues. The Dubai International cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup 2025 commences on September 9 and India have Pakistan, Oman and UAE in their groups. Eyeing a strong performance in the T20 World Cup, India are looking for some good preparations in the Asia Cup. India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announced: Suryakumar Yadav to Lead, Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain; Jasprit Bumrah Included, Mohammed Siraj Not Picked.

BCCI has announced the Asia Cup 2025 squad on August 19, 2025. The 15-member squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill has been appointed the vice-captain. Shubman was not part of the squad in the recent South Africa and England T20I series but he is making a comeback in the Asia Cup with BCCI trying to nurture his leadership qualities. Most of the players from the old setup has retained their position. Shreyas Iyer, Yashashvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have failed to find a spot in the squad despite their good performances in the IPL. Fans eager to know what can be India's likely playing XI in the Asia Cup 2025 from the announced squad will get the complete information here.

Shubman Gill To Open? Here's How India’s Playing XI Will Look Like

With Shubman Gill appointed the vice-captain of India, he is very much likely to open the batting alongside his childhood friend and Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma. Gill opened for India in T20Is against Zimbabwe in 2024. But after that it was Sanju Samson who opened for India in the Bangladesh, South Africa and the England series. Now, Gill is likely to take his place back from Samson, who has to fight for the spot once again. Gill opening with Abhishek will maintain the left-right combination as well.

The middle order of Team India is likely to stay unchanged from the England series. Tilak Varma, captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya will be the three important cogs in the middle-order wheel. With Gill replacing Samson, there is a need for a wicketkeeper in the playing XI and that's where Jitesh Sharma is likely to enter. Jitesh will replace Rinku Singh, who is likely to be benched. The spot for the second all-rounder will go to Axar Patel. BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reacts On Shubman Gill's Inclusion in Team India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025 As Vice-Captain, Says 'We Obviously See Leadership Qualities in Him' (Watch Video).

India had a successful bowling lineup in the England series with Arshdeep Singh shining with the new ball. As Jasprit Bumrah is named in the squad, he will partner Arshdeep in the seam bowling unit, specially in the important games. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav form a lethal spin-bowling unit and with the tournament being hosted in UAE where the duo got much success in the ICC Champions Trophy, they are likely to feature as well.

India's Likely XI in Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

