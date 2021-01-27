Sourav Ganguly has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained about being unwell. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President recently got discharged from Woodlands hospital after recovering from a mild cardiac arrest. He had undergone angioplasty and left the hospital after five days of regular monitoring by the doctors. "I am fine," Sourav Ganguly had said after getting discharged. At the time of his discharge, doctors had said that a decision on more stents would be taken later. Although he tested negative for COVID-19 virus recently, he has been hospitalised again with discomfort in the chest. Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Discomfort in Chest, Says Report.

Soon after the major news broke out, social media got flooded with speedy recovery messages for the former Indian captain. Ganguly has been busy in recent times with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 underway. International cricket is also set to return India after the COVID-19 with the four-match Test series against England. With the cricket calendar being hectic, Ganguly's schedule was packed before he got hospitalised again. Recovery messages poured in from all over the world after the major news broke out. Have a look!

#SouravGanguly Re-admitted In Apollo Hospital at Kolkata after experiencing discomfort in Chest Get Well Soon @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/zLYNmKJrt4 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) January 27, 2021

Hoping for his speedy recovery #SouravGanguly — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 27, 2021

In the hospital again hoping he gets well soon @SGanguly99 🙏🙏 #SouravGanguly — Tanmay Mishra™ (@tmishra22) January 27, 2021

It was understood that the former Indian cricket team captain was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. A team of 9 members was formed who decided that the BCCI president didn't need any further angioplasty for the remaining blockage.

'I am fine,' said Sourav Ganguly after being discharged from the Woodlands Hospital on January 7, 2021. Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, had earlier said that Ganguly would be able to resume his everyday life in another 3 to 4 weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularized.

