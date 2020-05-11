Sourav Ganguly Was My First Cricket Hero; Yuvraj Singh My Favourite Cricketer, Says Bangladesh Batsman Soumya Sarkar

File pictures of Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and Soumya Sarkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar has revealed that former Indians captain Sourav Ganguly was his first cricket hero, and then later he admired all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Soumya also revealed how he became a left-handed batsman even though he is not a natural left-hander. Soumya was impressed by Ganguly’s skills against spinners and thus became his fan. “My life’s first cricket hero was Sourav Ganguly. I was a fan of him even before I understood cricket fully,” the Bangladesh batsman was quoted as saying by bdnews24. Virat Kohli Sledged and Abused Our Batsmen: Bangladesh Pacer Rubel Hossain Reveals Rivalry With Indian Captain Since U19 Days.

“One day my brother said, ‘You will be a left-handed batsman like Ganguly and bowl right-arm medium pace’. I’m not a natural left-hander, I started it after my brother’s advice. Except batting, I do all my work with the right-hand. I used to watch Sourav play on TV along with my brother. That time, an India-Pakistan game had a separate fanbase. While growing up, I became a fan of his cover-drive. And hitting the spinners by stepping out was incredible,” Soumya said.

The left-handed batsman said he loved Yuvraj’s aggressiveness and while growing up, the former Indian cricketer became his favourite cricketer. “After growing up, Yuvraj Singh became my favourite cricketer. I loved his aggressive style of batting from the word go. He used to change the course of the game pretty quickly. He didn’t spare anyone and was fearless. Even I wish to play like him,” Soumya said.

The 27-year-old also revealed his meeting with Yuvraj and how the senior cricketer helped him gain self-belief. “When I met Yuvraj, he asked me to have self-belief. He told me that I have the potential to turn the course of any match. He also advised me to not lose faith no matter how bad the situation is,” Soumya added.