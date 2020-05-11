Virat Kohli Sledged and Abused Our Batsmen: Bangladesh Pacer Rubel Hossain Reveals Rivalry With Indian Captain Since U19 Days

File picture of India vs Bangladesh 2015 CWC match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain has revealed that his rivalry with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli goes back to under-19 days. During the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal match between India and Bangladesh, Rubel after dismissing Kohli celebrated the fall of wicket with a send-off to the batsman. And as per the pacer, the two have some history. Rubel claimed that he has played against Kohli during U-19 as well and at that time the Indian cricketer used to sledge Bangladesh players a lot. Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Profile Picture as Tribute to Maharashtra Police Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

“I have played against Virat Kohli since our U-19 days. So I have had things going on with him from our U-19 days. During the U-19 days, he used to sledge a lot. Now it may not be that much,” Rubel was quoted by bdcrictime.com as saying during a Facebook Live session with teammates Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed.

“There was a match in South Africa, in a tri-national tournament. He was sledging a lot, abusing our batters. We know how it is. I had an altercation with him and the umpire had to intervene,” the pacer added. Virat Kohli Wishes His Mom and Mother-in-Law 'Happy Mothers Day', Indian Cricket Team Captain Shares Adorable Pictures.

Both Kohli and Rubel were part of their respective teams which featured in the 2008 U19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. India, under Kohli’s captaincy, went on to win the tournament. India and Bangladesh matches have seen some sledging wars recently which has made the rivalry intense.