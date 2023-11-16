South Africa and Australia clash at the Eden Gardens in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup with the winner taking on India in Ahmedabad for the mega final. Australia lost their opening two games of the tournament but are on a roll with seven wins on the bounce. South Africa have been good but the defeat to India exposed some of their shortcomings. The Proteas do not like chasing and it has been evident with a stark decline in their batting performance. The Australians are a side that loves the big stage and their loss at the hands of England in the 2019 event at the same stage will be fresh in their minds. The team looks much better prepared this time around though. South Africa versus Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 2:00 pm IST. South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AUS CWC Match in Kolkata.

Glenn Maxwell played the best ODI innings in the history of the game against Afghanistan and he along with the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh make up for a fascinating batting unit. Steve Smith is yet to look comfortable out there in the middle which is a worry. Mitchell Starc has been misfiring as well with the ball and these things will surely add to their woes but the other bowlers have stepped up when needed.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will form the spin double for South Africa. Lungi Ngidi may miss out with Gerald Coetzee getting a game in. The Proteas pack a punch when it comes to scoring at an explosive rate with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Aiden Markram all power hitters. South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Kolkata Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Eden Gardens.

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa will face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16. The SA vs AUS match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the SA vs AUS match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details of SA vs AUS, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the SA vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal match. Fans can watch the South Africa vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). Toss will play a key role here again and expect the team batting first to win this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2023 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).