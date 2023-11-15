South Africa and Australia lock horns in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match on November 16. South Africa will face Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa became the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 followed by Australia. South Africa did manage to qualify with ease for the semi-final spot. In total, they played nine games in the group stage and were able to win seven out of them. Australia didn't have a very good start to the ICC CWC 2023 but they came back stronger and managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AUS CWC Match in Kolkata

Australia is the team with the most wins in total at the Cricket World Cups, but in ODIs South Africa has won more games between South Africa and Australia. the Proteas have been clinical in their matches so far. With both teams having power-packed batting line-ups and in-form bowling attacks, this might just be the game of the tournament, should there be no rain. So how will the weather fare in Kolkata during the India vs South Africa match?

South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Weather Report

Expected weather in Kolkata at the time of SA vs AUS CWC 2023 match (Source: Accuweather)

The weather will be cloudy but will eventually clear out as the time will move on. some good news for fans as there is no rain forecast in Kolkata at the time of the South Africa vs Australia match. ‘Can’t Forward Plan Too Much With Weather’ Pat Cummins Brushes Off Rain Concerns Ahead of SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Match

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The Eden Gardens ground has typically produced high scores and with both teams in red-hot form, a high-scoring contest can very well be expected on November 16. The outfield is pretty fast and batters will get value for their shots. Spinners can make an impact later on as the match progresses but batters are expected to dominate.

