The action in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 returns with South Africa taking on Bangladesh. All the teams in the group have played a match each thus far and now will be looking to inch towards the semifinals spot. South Africa were unlucky as their opening game against Zimbabwe was washed-out with the Proteas in a winning position. After sharing points with Zimbabwe, the Temba Bavuma-led side will be keen to collect winning points. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SA vs BAN live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down. SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Sydney.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, after string of defeats finally found a win and defeated Netherlands. The Shakib Al Hasan will be looking to continue the newly found momentum. The weather forecast doesn't look that good and we might see intervening or shortening this contest as well.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 26, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The SA vs BAN game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST. South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SA vs BAN Cricket Match in Sydney.

Where To Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SA vs BAN match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HNZi/1 HD HNZi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

