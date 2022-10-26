South Africa (SA) will lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in match number 22 of ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in super 12 stage on 27 October (Thursday) at Sydney Cricket ground. The match will be played at 08:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA vs BAN T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. South Africa vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SA vs BAN Cricket Match in Sydney.

The rain curse on the proteas in the World Cup event showed up once again after heavy showers interrupted the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe multiple times in their opening match of super 12 stage on Monday. The match was later called off with no result and SA were robbed of a crucial win, sharing a point with Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Bangladesh opened their account in the T20I World Cup 2022 with a win over Netherlands by 9 runs. The Shakib Al Hasan led side is currently topping the group 2 table. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

SA vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Litton Das (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

SA vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rilee Rossouw (SA), David Miller (SA), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SA vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Wayne Parnell (SA), Aiden Markram (SA) could be our all-rounders.

SA vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Lungi Ngidi (SA), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Anrich Nortje (SA) could form the bowling attack.

Quinton de Kock (SA) could be named as the captain of your SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

