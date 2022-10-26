South Africa and Bangladesh meet in the Group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The SA vs BAN starts at 08:30 am IST. While Bangladesh come into the contest with a close win over Netherlands, South Africa, on the other hand, had to share points with Zimbabwe after rain played spoilsport in what looked like their victory. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the SA vs BAN head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. Rain Spoils South Africa’s Outing Once Again in a World Cup Match, Fans React to Proteas’ Misfortune As T20 WC 2022 Game vs Zimbabwe is Washed Out.

South Africa will be eager to pick two full points from this game and stay in contention for a semifinal spot. Bangladesh have struggled a lot thus far and had to toil hard for their win against Netherlands. The Shakib-al-Hasan-led side will be keen to put up a super show.

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

SA vs BAN Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

It is a one-sided record when it comes to head-to-head between South Africa and Bangladesh in T20Is. These two sides have met each other seven times and South Africa have emerged victorious on all the occasions.

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Quinto de Kock (SA) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) David Miller (SA) Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SA Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

BAN Likely Playing 11: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).