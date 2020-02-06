South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 2nd ODI 2020

Quinton De Kock (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Keeping the ghosts of Test series behind, South Africa made a brilliant comeback in the limited-overs format and defeated England by seven wickets in the first ODI. They have also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a victory in the second game will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, the next game will be a do-or-die encounter for Eoin Morgan and Co. The second SA vs ENG ODI will be played on February 7 at Kingsmead in Durban. Fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Skipper Quinton de Kock was the standout performer for the hosts in the first game. The southpaw registered a scintillating century and helped his chase 259 runs with seven wickets in hand. In the bowling department, Tabraiz Shamsi spun his web and took three crucial wickets. England certainly missed the services of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the first match. Nevertheless, Joe Denly scored an impressive 87 at number five and will aim to guide his side over the line in the next game.

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock of South Africa scored a century in the previous game and should be chosen while your other wicket-keeper should be Jonny Bairstow of England.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The three batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG) and Joe Denly (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Talking about all-rounders, there are plenty of choices and one should go with Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) and Chris Woakes (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Beuran Hendricks (SA), Tom Curran (ENG).

Going by the recent form of players, picking Quinton de Kock as the captain of your side should be a no-brainer while Joe Root can be picked as vice-captain.