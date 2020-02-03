South Africa vs England Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of SA vs ENG ODI Series 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five Matches Between Two Sides

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Keeping the ghosts of the 1-3 loss in the Test series behind hosts South Africa will look to put up a better show in the three-match ODI series against England. The opening encounter will be played on February 4 at Newlands in Cape Town. Both teams haven’t played a single ODI match since the 2019 World Cup and will look to start the new season on a high. Nevertheless, the Eoin Morgan-led side is the champions of the mega-tournament and also are the favourites to clinch the series. On the other hand, the Proteas will step onto the field with their newly appointed ODI skipper Quinton de Kock and will expect the southpaw to change the fortunes of the side. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Speaking of head-to-head record in One-Day Internationals, the two sides have met each other on 60 occasions where England clinched 27 games while South Africa registered 29 victories. One match ended in a tie while three were washed out. Well, the record suggests that the home side are slightly ahead of their opposition. However, that’s not the case currently and South Africa will have to put on a great effort to defeat the World champions. Meanwhile, let’s look at the last five ODI meetings between the two sides. South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI.

South Africa vs England – 30 May 2019 – The Oval - England Won by 104 Runs

The last ODI meeting between the two sides came in the group stage of World Cup 2019. Riding on a quick-fire 89 by Ben Stokes, the home side posted 311 runs in the first innings. While chasing, Proteas lost wickets in a cluster and never looked in the game. They were dented by the England pacers and were bundled out for 207 runs, losing the game by 104 runs.

South Africa vs England – 29 May 2017 – Lords – South Africa Won By 7 Wickets

Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell breathed fire with the ball during the third ODI of South Africa’s 2017 Tour of England and bundled the hosts out for mere 153 runs in the first innings. While chasing the target, all of the Proteas batsmen got starts and they eventually clinched the game by seven wickets.

South Africa vs England – 27 May 2017 – Southampton– England Won by two Runs

The second ODI of South Africa’s 2017 tour of England was certainly a cliff-hanger where the home side just managed to escape. In the high-scoring encounter, England posted 330 runs in the first innings with the help of a brilliant century from Ben Stokes. In reply, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and skipper AB de Villiers smashed half-centuries and the visitors looked all set to clinch the game. However, Mark Wood bowled a brilliant last over and pull-off a two-run victory for his side.

South Africa vs England – 24 May 2017 – Leeds– England Won by 72 Runs

England put up another sensational batting performance during the first ODI of the 2017 series and posted 339 runs in the first innings. Skipper Eoin Morgan scored a century in that game while Moeen Ali smashed a 51-ball 77. In reply, many of the visiting batsmen good starts. However, no one was able to convert to a significant score. South Africa were eventually packed for 267 runs and lost the game by 72 runs.

South Africa vs England – 14 Feb 2016 – Cape Town– South Africa Won By 7 Wickets

The fifth ODI of England’s 2016 Tour of South Africa was a deciding encounter. Batting first, Alex Hales scored a hundred but other batsmen weren’t able to contribute much and the visitors were restricted to 236 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Proteas batsmen didn’t get off to a good start either and were tottering at 3/22. However, skipper AB de Villiers came to the side’s rescue and his century guided his side over the line with six wickets in hand.

Despite not having the services of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England are the favourites to come on top of the three-match affair. Skipper Eoin Morgan will get back to the national colours after quite some time and will be the mainstay of the side. For South Africa, Quinton de Kock has to lead from the front while players like David Miller, Rassie Van der Dussen and Lungi Ngidi will have to support him well.