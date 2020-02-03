South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2020

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

After facing a 1-3 defeat against England in the recently concluded Test series, South Africa will look to redeem themselves by putting up a better show in the three-match ODI series. SA vs ENG first ODI will be played on February 4 at Newlands in Cape Town. Both the sides haven’t played a single ODI match since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and will look to make a good start to the new season. Meanwhile, if you are looking to for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG match, you can scroll down. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

England have emerged as the juggernauts of the limited-overs format and are firm favourites to clinch the upcoming affair. The likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been rested for the series. However, the visitors still have the luxury of Jason Roy, Joe Root and skipper Eoin Morgan who possess the ability to change the game on its head.

On the other hand, South Africa will head into the series with their newly-appointed ODI skipper Quinton de Kock who will have a great responsibility in the series. Moreover, the Proteas have as many as five uncapped players in the side and it will be interesting to see how they will perform.

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: Skipper Quinton de Kock of South Africa was in good form in the Test series and hence should be picked as the wicket-keeper of your dream11 team.

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG) and Eoin Morgan (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Talking about all-rounders, there are plenty of choices and one should go with Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Chris Woakes (ENG) and Moeen Ali (ENG).

South Africa vs England– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Tom Curran (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG).

South Africa vs England – Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Chris Woakes (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Tom Curran (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG).

As the matches are being played on South African soil, one would expect Quinton de Kock to do in front of his home crowd. Hence, he should be picked as captain. While Joe Root will be a good pick for vice-captain slot.