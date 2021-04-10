Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021. SRH vs KKR clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming to start the new season with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SRK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Sunil Narine or Shakib Al Hasan – Who’ll Be KKR’s First-Choice All-Rounder in Playing XI for IPL 2021?

Kolkata Knight Riders have Shakib Al Hasan back in the team and the Bangladesh all-rounder will play a crucial role for the franchise in this game. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have their core from last season and huge things will be expected from captain David Warner and star spinner Rashid Khan as they look to win their first title since 2016.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) must be your keepers.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (SRH), Shubman Gill (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Abdul Samad (SRH) must be the batsmen in your team.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR) and Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) must be your all-rounders.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pat Cummins (KKR), Bivneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Rashid Khan (SRH) must be your bowlers.

Shakib Al Hasan (KKR), must be your captain for this clash while Rashid Khan (SRH) can be named as the vice-captain.

