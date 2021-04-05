Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aim for their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they gear up for IPL 2021, which gets underway on April 9. Winners of the 2012 and 2014 edition, KKR have blown hot and cold hot and cold in the last few seasons and would like to have a different campaign this time around. They’ll kick-start the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11 and picking a potent playing XI will be their first challenge. However, they face a problem of plenty with several big faces in the spin department. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

KKR arguably have the best set of spinners this season, with Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in the ranks. While Chakravarthy, KKR’s most successful bowler last season, is a sure starter, the other spinner’s spot will be occupied by either Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan. Both players boast off a sensational record in T20 cricket, and their batting prowess makes them an even greater asset. With the two southpaws being proven match-winners, KKR would love to pick both of them in the same playing XI. However, that’s highly unlikely as only four foreign players can be included in a line-up.

Sunil Narine or Shakib Al Hasan - Who’ll be KKR’s Preferred All-Rounder?

England’s Eoin Morgan is the captain of KKR and will occupy one of the four foreign players’ spots in the side. Either Australian pacer Pat Cummins or New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson will be asked to lead the side’s pace attack. Caribbean dasher Andre Russell has been the cornerstone of the side in recent years, and keeping him in benches won’t be wise. Hence, the team management needs to choose between Hasan and Narine. Will Harbhajan Singh Be Part of KKR First-Choice Playing XI in IPL 2021?

Narine has been KKR’s lead spinner ever since joining the franchise in 2012. His ability to take wickets without giving too many runs has guided KKR to several memorable wins. While Sunil’s mysterious bowling was already tormenting opponents, his emergence as a hard-hitting opener made him an even more incredible asset. However, Narine struggled with fitness issues last season, and his bowling action also came under the scanner.

On the other hand, Shakib, who has represented KKR before, is a genuine all-rounder. The southpaw can play the anchor knock alongside scoring quick runs in the end overs. At the same time, his economical bowling in the middle overs can trouble the opposition further. He put up some impressive performances in his last international assignment against Bangladesh, and the management would be keen to get him in the scheme of things.

With Shakib and Sunil bringing so much to the table, picking one of them won’t be easy. However, the management might just prefer Shakib in the initial line-up, with Narine struggling with poor form and fitness issues last season. As mentioned above, Varun Chakravarthy, the side’s first-choice spinner, is also a mystery spinner like Narine and Shakib’s left-arm spin would provide a different variety. However, the Bangladesh star will be on his toes with a player of Narine’s calibre warming the benches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).