Kolkata Knight Riders are set to go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an important match for both teams in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed eighth and ninth on the IPL 2023 points table, respectively and it is time that they start winning on a consistent basis if they harbour hopes of making it to the playoffs. With the second half of the season already underway and games coming thick and fast, both teams can ill afford a wrong step, which can have an impact on their campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a bit of momentum, beating Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring contest. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, lost their last match at home to the Gujarat Titans. SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 47 in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, IPL 2023 saw its first match be washed out when rain in Lucknow led to the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match being called off. There have been rain interruptions in few games this season and hence, fans would have one eye on the weather when Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders. In this article, we shall take a look at the weather and pitch report for this match.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Hyderabad Weather (Source: Accuweather)

After weeks of unbearable heat, some parts of India have witnessed rain on a regular basis. According to the weather report above, rain is not expected during the match. Light rain is predicted in Hyderabad, though and there is a rain forecast after 11 pm. The final portion of the contest is likely to get affected should there be rain at night. As per Accuweather, the temperature would be between 26 to 30 degrees. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks SRH to Beat KKR in IPL 2023 Match 47.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has some assistance for spinners. Fast bowlers, initially, will find some swing. Batters will have to look to settle in first before going for the big shots on this pitch. Delhi Capitals were able to defend a low score on this pitch which goes to show that if bowlers hit the right lengths, then wickets would come. The team that wins the toss will likely bowl first as having a target in front can help them shape a run chase. Also, both teams have quality spinners who would want to make the most of this pitch. Sunrisers Hyderabad had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, with Harry Brook scoring a century. Will KKR be able to pull one back, or would SRH do the double over the two-time champions?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 02:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).