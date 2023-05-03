A top week awaits us in the IPL in terms of action and the week has started with back-to-back thrilling games. Now the match number 47 in the Indian Premier League 2023 offers an opportunity for the bottom of the table dwellers to get a move on as they face each other. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The last time the two sides met, it turned out to be a very high scoring game with the total runs scored at the game in Eden Gardens exceeding 400. Harry Brook scored a sensational hundred in that game but has struggled to get going so far after that innings. Both teams had a start stop season until now and failed to gather any momentum behind them. They will go all guns blazing in what can be a last opportunity for both sides in terms of survival. KL Rahul Set to Miss Remainder of IPL 2023, Doubtful for World Test Championship Final Against Australia: Report.

The top order has not stood up for SRH at all this season. Harry Brook has only a hundred to back him but he most worrisome factor for SRH has been Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi struggling to get bat on ball. Tripathi had a brilliant season last time around but he has not only scored less runs but did it in a very low strike rate as well. This has caused Brian Lara to promote in-form Abhishek Sharma back at opening. Umran Malik has not looked close to his best as well. Kartik Tyagi might be considered in place of him in this game. Mayank Markande has been a very consistent performer for SRH has they will bank on him again.

KKR is yet to settle on their combinations after nine games done in this season. Injury problems have not made their jon easier. Sunil Narine is having a forgettable season with the ball while Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma are having to do a lot of heavylifting as the seam bowling unit has not turned out for them at all. Batters have produced occasional performances and are yet to perform collectively. Jason Roy is set to be available and after a top innings from Rahmanullah Gurbaz last game, they will have another puzzle of fitting them together at the top in this game.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

SRH and KKR have played against each other 24 times with SRH winning on 9 occasion and KKR winning on 15 occasions. SRH bridged the gap a little with the win in the previous leg this season. IPL Cricketers Not Paid ' Fairly and Proportionately', Global Cricketers' Players Union Raises Concern.

SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Mayank Markande (SRH)

Heinrich Klassen (SRH)

Jason Roy (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad, on May 4 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 in India.

SRH vs KKR Match Number 47 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

