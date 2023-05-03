We are about to enter the business end of the IPL 2023 and the league table has started to move in the later middle stages of the season. To encash on it, Kolkata Knight Riders are visiting Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match number 47 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both teams didn't perform at their best this season and it seems like only one of them will have the opportunity to go forward in the coming weeks and compete for a play-off spot. SRH have their top order malfunction which has brough tremendous pressure on their middle order. KKR, on the other hand have been too much dependent on their spinners and their seam attack has just not turned up. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 match? Staying the SRH vs KKR win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match. MS Dhoni Retirement: 'You Have Decided It's My Last Season' CSK Captain Drops Another Hint on IPL Future While Responding to Danny Morrison at Toss (Watch Video).

So, what has Google predicted for the mouthwatering SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Sunrisers Hyderabad are slightly favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Sunrisers Hyderabad 51% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Kolkata Knight Riders has 49% chance of winning the game.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

Although Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going at their own home, they have the edge in this clash because the way they batted in the previous leg at the same opposition. They dominated the KKR bowling attack with Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma taking charge against the dangerous KKR spin attack. With Mayank Markande in form and Akeal Hosein putting in a good shift in the previous game, SRH have a slight edge in the quality they possess in both the departments.

Since 2020, the Knights have dominated the tie, winning 5 times out of last seven outings including one win in Super Over. That being said, keeping aside the recent matches in this rivalry, Kolkata have mostly the upper hand against Sunrisers over the years. Total 24 matches played between the two sides. KKR won 15 matches while SRH won 9.

