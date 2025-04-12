A fascinating showdown is on the cards when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. On paper, both teams are pretty much equally balanced with some of the finest names of the game in their ranks. But Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have had contrastingly opposite campaigns in IPL 2025 so far. After starting off with a big win over Rajasthan Royals at home, Pat Cummins and his men have not been able to find their mojo at all and have suffered four straight losses. The defeats have seen Sunrisers Hyderabad drop to the bottom spot on the IPL 2025 points table with a poor NRR (Net Run Rate) and the finalists of last year will desperately seek a turnaround when they take on Punjab Kings. SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer and his men on the other hand, have had a decent campaign in IPL 2025. In four matches, Punjab Kings have four wins with one defeat, which came at home against Rajasthan Royals. A Priyansh Arya special century helped Punjab Kings overcome Chennai Super Kings in their last match and the side will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash. The SRH vs PBKS contest interestingly will feature two of IPL 2025's centurions in Ishan Kishan and Priyansh Arya.

Hyderabad Weather Live Updates for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

The weather in Hyderabad looks pretty clear for April 12, the day of the SRH vs PBKS match. There was a bit of drizzle earlier, as seen on Sunrisers Hyderabad's social media but on April 12, there are no chances of rain and fans can expect a wonderful game of cricket featuring two teams which possess some explosive players. The temperature in Hyderabad will hover between 26 to 37 degrees Celsius. SRH vs PBKS Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 27.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to favour batters. The batters will find value for their shots and the SRH vs PBKS clash is expected to be a high-scoring one with both teams having some of the biggest hitters in the game. Spin bowlers might find some assistance on the pitch and it is likely that there would be dew later on, which might make bowling second not a good option. It was at this very venue that SRH had smashed 286/6 earlier this season and Pat Cummins would be looking to repeat that performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 01:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).