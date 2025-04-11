Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be back in action after a short break in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Pat Cummins-led side will host the confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab are in a strong position in the IPL 2025 standings, whereas Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the points table. SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 27.

The Pat Cummins-led side is struggling in the IPL 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise has lost four consecutive matches out of five games. Another loss will put them in a worrying situation, whereas a win over the Punjab Kings will relieve them. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS are having a phenomenal run in the IPL 2025. The Punjab-based franchise has played four and won three games. They are in the top half of the IPL 2025 standings, and a win over Sunrisers will put them in a commanding position.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers' top order is struggling in the IPL 2025. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to convert their starts. Although they will retain their place, Hyderabad will want them to fire during the match against PBKS. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen will play a key role in the middle order. He will be supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis. Aniket Verma and captain Pat Cummins will provide depth in their batting attack. Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami, alongside Cummins, will play a major role in the bowling department.

SRH Likely XI vs PBKS

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

Punjab Kings

After winning the previous match, Punjab Kings are unlikely to change their playing XI. Priyansh Arya, who smashed his maiden IPL century against the Chennai Super Kings, will continue to open with wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh. Captain Shreyas Iyer will play at number three. Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, and Glenn Maxwell will be their three frontline batters in the middle-order. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen's inclusion will solidify their batting in the lower middle-order. Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the main bowling options. IPL 2025: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Admits Concerns After Fourth Straight Defeat With Seven-Wicket Loss Against GT, Says ‘Haven’t Assess and Respect the Conditions.’

PBKS Likely XI vs SRH

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

