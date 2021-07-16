India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a limited-overs series as the teams battle it out in three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is. The first ODI game of the three-match series will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 18, 2021 (Sunday). The hosts are also missing a number of key players through injury while some veterans are left out. So ahead of the match we take a look at Sri Lanka’s likely playing XI vs India in 1st ODI. India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Colombo.

Sri Lanka have named a 25-man squad for the three-match ODI and T20I series against India. Dasun Shanaka will lead the side as he was appointed as the team’s new white-ball captain with Dhananjaya de Silva acting as his deputy. The hosts will miss veteran Kusal Perera through a shoulder injury while Pacer Binura Fernando is unavailable for the 50-over format due to a ligament sprain. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to get probable Sri Lanka playing XI.

Openers: 23-year-old Pathum Nissanka and 24-year-old Charith Asalanka are expected to be the opening combination for Sri Lanka in the opening match as the hosts opt for young aggression up front. Both players aren’t much experienced at the international circuit but have a great chance to make their mark.

Middle-Order: Captain Dasun Shanaka will have a huge responsibility in his shoulder and will need to lead the middle order in the absence of veterans. Dhananjaya de Silva will be the other player who will need to be in top form if Sri Lanka are to put up a strong fight. Either Lahiru Udara or Minod Ranasinghe could be given a nod behind the stumps. Ramesh Mendis will be the other batsman.

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga had a brilliant series against England and will be the premier all-rounder for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne is another all-rounder in the team and despite having just four games under his belt in ODIs, will have an important part to play.

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera and Praveen Jayawickrama will be the main bowlers for Sri Lanka in the series after their impressive performances against England. Kasun Rajitha is expected to be included in the XI due to Binura Fernando’s injury.

Sri Lanka Likely Playng XI For 1ST ODI Against India: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Udara/Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha

