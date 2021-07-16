India are set to tour Sri Lanka to face them in a limited-overs series with the teams battling in three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is. The first ODI of the three-game series will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 18, 2021 (Sunday). India have taken a much-changed team for the tour so ahead of the match, we take a look at India’s likely playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st ODI 2021. IND vs SL 2021: Kusal Perera & Binura Fernando To Miss ODI & T20I Series Due to Injruy.

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian side in the absence of several major stars who have been rested after their part in the ICC World Test Championship Final and with an upcoming series against England on the horizon. Many uncapped and fringe players have been included in the Indian squad and they will be eager to impress and stake a claim for a spot in the playing XI. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to get the probable Indian starting XI. India vs Sri Lanka 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Openers: Captain Shikhar Dhawan is one of the senior-most players in the team and will open the batting for India. The stand-in skipper is likely to be joined by Mumbai batsmen Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.

Middle-Order: Promising wicket-keeper batsmen Sanju Samson is expected to take the number three spot as he has been on the verge of breaking into the first team for a while. Newcomer to the international set-up Suryakumar Yadav is likely to follow up in the number four spot with veteran Manish Pandey expected to come in fifth.

All-Rounders: One of the world’s best Hardik Pandya will be the main all-rounder in the Indian team as he will be hoping for a regular run in the side after recovering from his injury. His brother Krunal Pandya will be the spin-heavy all-rounder in the Indian Squad.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India’s premier pacer in the squad while Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to take role of the main spinner. Young Navdeep Saini is expected to take the final spot in the playing XI.

India Likely Playing XI for 1ST ODI Against Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

