LSG Team in IPL 2026: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter the IPL 2026 Auction having executed a strategic overhaul focused on bolstering their Indian fast bowling attack and rebalancing their overseas core. The franchise made a massive statement by acquiring veteran Mohammed Shami via trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad, coupled with the acquisition of Arjun Tendulkar. LSG has significantly strengthened their backup Indian seamers, giving crucial cover for the injury-prone Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Avesh Khan. IPL 2026: Indian Premier League 19 Set To Kick Off on March 26, Final Scheduled for May 31.

Led by captain Rishabh Pant and featuring retained powerhouses like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram. Despite their sharp trades, LSG have a healthy remaining purse of INR 22.95 crore for six slots (four overseas). IPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar Online.

LSG Players Bought at IPL 2026 Auction: Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (INR 2 Crore).

LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar.

LSG Previous Season Recap: Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants ended at seventh spot in IPL 2025, missing out on a playoff qualification. The Sanjeev Goenka-owned IPL franchise won 6, while losing 8 out of 14.

