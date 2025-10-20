Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been one of the two bottom-ranked teams in the ICC Women’s World Cup and the two teams will hope to clinch crucial 2 points when they clash in Navi Mumbai today. Bangladesh opened their account with a win over Pakistan, but then they have lost four games in a row. Opponents Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are yet to win a game, but two washed-out matches mean the team is level on points with them. With the top four race heating up, this is a crunch tie for them. Sri Lanka W versus Bangladesh W will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:00 PM IST. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: England Qualify for Semi-Finals After 4-Run Victory Against India.

Batting is a problem for Sri Lanka, with the team time and again faltering when the pressure gets to them. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu in the power plays will have to do the bulk of the scoring for the team, with the middle order not contributing much. If they are able to set up a platform for the middle-order batters like Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, the team can flourish.

Bangladesh will be relying on Sobhana Mostary and Rubya Haider to do the bulk of the scoring for the team. Like Sri Lanka, they too have found scoring runs a challenge, but given the flat batting track at the DY Patil Stadium, the team will breathe a sigh of relief. Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter, with the new ball, will look to pick up early wickets with Rabeya Khatun for support in the middle phases. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 21 and Who Will Win SL-W vs BAN-W?

SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Monday, October 20 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 20. The SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs BAN-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a keenly contested game with Sri Lanka coming out on top and earning crucial points in the process.

